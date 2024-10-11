Donald Trump's increased inclination toward swing states

Donald Trump's return to Butler, Pennsylvania. — Reuters/Files

Candidates have become more active in the swing states as the US elections are near, making it impossible to avoid the rain of rallies and TV interviews as they look forward to grabbing the final winning votes.



So when Republican nominee Donald Trump announced an expansion of his campaign map into "deep blue" Democratic real estate that he has virtually no chance of taking, political analysts wondered what he was up to.

Trump, 78, is in Aurora, Colorado on Friday and California's Coachella Valley on Saturday. Next week he heads to Chicago, Illinois and on October 27, he will appear at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden, home of the NBA's New York Knicks.

Colorado is the only one of those states to have voted Republican in a presidential election this century. It was the most competitive of the four in 2020, and it was still a cakewalk for Biden, who won by 13 points.

Meanwhile Trump and his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris are neck-and-neck in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada — where a few thousand wavering voters could determine who gets the White House.

So why put in time that takes you away from the Americans who do the hiring and firing less than four weeks before November 5?

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment but aides have pointed to a strategy of wooing voters in areas they say are hurt by failed Democratic policies.