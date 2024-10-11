Trump takes a dig at Detroit offending city dwellers

Republican presidential candidate and former US. President Donald Trump gestures at a campaign event ahead of the Republican presidential primary election in North Charleston, South Carolina, US. February 14, 2024. — Reuters

Former US president Donald Trump teasingly referred to Detroit as the 'future picture of America' if Harris becomes the president despite the crucial location of city in the swing state of Michigan.

In his address from the city, the Republican candidate talked about China being a developing nation he said: "Well, we’re a developing nation too, just take a look at Detroit. Detroit’s a developing area more than most places in China.”

"Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she’s your president. You’re going to have a mess on your hands,” Trump added

While speaking of the current economic status of the city, Trump promised the "rebirth" of Detroit along with "triumph of the American auto industry" if he assumes presidency.

The recent remark from the ex-president displeased the Detroiters and sparked criticism for damaging the reputation of city.

The Democratic candidate also responded to his offensive statement, saying:

“My opponent, Donald Trump, yet again, has trashed another great American city when he was in Detroit, which is just a further piece of evidence on a very long list of why he is unfit to be President of the United States.”

Regardless of the complex financial history of Detroit and its struggles with bankruptcy in past decades, the ongoing economic recovery of the city is a source of pride for its habitants.