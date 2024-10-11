 
Geo News

Trump takes a dig at Detroit offending city dwellers

Republican candidate teasingly refers to city as "future picture of America" if Harris becomes president

By
Reuters
|

October 11, 2024

Republican presidential candidate and former US. President Donald Trump gestures at a campaign event ahead of the Republican presidential primary election in North Charleston, South Carolina, US. February 14, 2024. — Reuters
Republican presidential candidate and former US. President Donald Trump gestures at a campaign event ahead of the Republican presidential primary election in North Charleston, South Carolina, US. February 14, 2024. — Reuters 

Former US president Donald Trump teasingly referred to Detroit as the 'future picture of America' if Harris becomes the president despite the crucial location of city in the swing state of Michigan.

In his address from the city, the Republican candidate talked about China being a developing nation he said: "Well, we’re a developing nation too, just take a look at Detroit. Detroit’s a developing area more than most places in China.”

"Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she’s your president. You’re going to have a mess on your hands,” Trump added

While speaking of the current economic status of the city, Trump promised the "rebirth" of Detroit along with "triumph of the American auto industry" if he assumes presidency.

The recent remark from the ex-president displeased the Detroiters and sparked criticism for damaging the reputation of city. 

The Democratic candidate also responded to his offensive statement, saying:

“My opponent, Donald Trump, yet again, has trashed another great American city when he was in Detroit, which is just a further piece of evidence on a very long list of why he is unfit to be President of the United States.”

Regardless of the complex financial history of Detroit and its struggles with bankruptcy in past decades, the ongoing economic recovery of the city is a source of pride for its habitants. 

South Korea's experimental novelist Han Kang wins 2024 Nobel literature Prize
South Korea's experimental novelist Han Kang wins 2024 Nobel literature Prize
Hundreds gather to pay last respects to India's iconic business tycoon
Hundreds gather to pay last respects to India's iconic business tycoon
Kamala Harris surpasses $1bn in fundraising for presidential bid
Kamala Harris surpasses $1bn in fundraising for presidential bid
Trump gives red light to second head-to-head debate against Harris
Trump gives red light to second head-to-head debate against Harris
WWF reveals alarming figures over decline in wildlife populations
WWF reveals alarming figures over decline in wildlife populations
'Indian still wants me dead', says Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
'Indian still wants me dead', says Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
Catastrophic Hurricane Milton spawns 19 tornadoes as it slams Florida
Catastrophic Hurricane Milton spawns 19 tornadoes as it slams Florida
'Terrifying': 79 million girls, women assaulted in sub-Saharan Africa, says Unicef
'Terrifying': 79 million girls, women assaulted in sub-Saharan Africa, says Unicef