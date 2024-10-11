 
Geo News

George Lopez shares big update about his comedy career

George Lopez reveals he is retiring from stand-up comedy

By
Web Desk
|

October 11, 2024

George Lopez shares big update about his comedy career
George Lopez shares big update about his comedy career

George Lopez has revealed that he is retiring from stand-up comedy.

During an appearance on Tamron Hall Show, the 63-year-old comedian confirmed that his upcoming comedy special for Prime Video will be the “last one.”

“I’ve subjected the American people to enough of my crap," joked George.

“It seems like the right time. It’s been the one thing that has just never left me my whole life and it’s a wonderful place to leave it at this particular point,” he said.

George added that he wants to spend time with his daughter, Mayan Lopez.

For those unversed, George's upcoming comedy special was just filmed at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on September 27th and 28th as part of Lopez's ALRIGHT! Comedy Tour.

However, the release date of the upcoming comedy special has not yet been disclosed.

Queen Camilla reacts as King Charles set to miss key event amid cancer video
Queen Camilla reacts as King Charles set to miss key event amid cancer
Ben Affleck majorly disappointed in Jennifer Lopez's divorce admission
Ben Affleck majorly disappointed in Jennifer Lopez's divorce admission
Prince Harry 'obsessively anxious' about Lilibet, Archie: 'tears won't last'
Prince Harry 'obsessively anxious' about Lilibet, Archie: 'tears won't last'
Molly-Mae Hague unhappy as Tommy Fury uncovers private details about their split
Molly-Mae Hague unhappy as Tommy Fury uncovers private details about their split
Kensington Palace releases Kate Middleton, Prince William's new video video
Kensington Palace releases Kate Middleton, Prince William's new video
Dwayne Johnson reflects on the importance of fighting demons: 'I've been there'
Dwayne Johnson reflects on the importance of fighting demons: 'I've been there'
Kate Middleton brings hope to Southport after tragedy as she resumes Royal duties
Kate Middleton brings hope to Southport after tragedy as she resumes Royal duties
‘Former vegan' Lizzo reveals weight loss secrets after Ozempic accusations
‘Former vegan' Lizzo reveals weight loss secrets after Ozempic accusations