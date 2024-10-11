George Lopez shares big update about his comedy career

George Lopez has revealed that he is retiring from stand-up comedy.

During an appearance on Tamron Hall Show, the 63-year-old comedian confirmed that his upcoming comedy special for Prime Video will be the “last one.”

“I’ve subjected the American people to enough of my crap," joked George.

“It seems like the right time. It’s been the one thing that has just never left me my whole life and it’s a wonderful place to leave it at this particular point,” he said.

George added that he wants to spend time with his daughter, Mayan Lopez.

For those unversed, George's upcoming comedy special was just filmed at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on September 27th and 28th as part of Lopez's ALRIGHT! Comedy Tour.

However, the release date of the upcoming comedy special has not yet been disclosed.