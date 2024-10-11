Kate Middleton's thrown up her hands in disgust against Prince Harry

Kate Middleton has reportedly been pushed to the edge by Prince Harry and his wife, so much so that the future queen has ‘thrown up her hands’ in disgust.

Insight into this has been brought forward by Royal biographer Christopher Andersen.

According to OK magazine Mr Andersen explained that despite news Kate had anything to do with the birthday message that went out to Prince Harry, it is not true because “The idea that Kate somehow still has the time and energy to continue playing peacemaker is rubbish.”

“She did try over a period of years and finally threw up her hands in disgust,” the expert also went as far as to say.

However, it is pertinent to mention that, “She did her bit, but it wasn't enough to build a bridge between William and Charles on the one side and Harry on the other.”

For those unversed, Kate has only recently wrapped up her preventative chemotherapy which went on since the start of this year, shortly after a planned abdominal surgery took place at the London Clinic.