Brittany Cartwright enjoys single status after Jax Taylor split

Brittany Cartwright has finally revealed how her life is going after ending her five-year marriage with Jax Taylor.

Speaking to Page Six at Us Weekly’s Reality Stars of the Year event in Los Angeles on Thursday, the 35-year-old TV personality said she is enjoying her single life.

She admitted that last year was "the hardest year of my life. But, at the same time, I’m just trying to stay positive.”

“I’m stepping into my own, so I feel a lot of strength, and a different me is starting to come out. I kind of enjoy that, as well,” The Valley star explained.



Recently, in an interview with People magazine, Brittany revealed that she "did every single thing I could" to give her marriage a chance.

“I wanted to make sure I did every single thing I could possibly do to give it a chance and to try for my family, for my son, for my future, but I couldn't do it anymore. I had to put myself first,” she said.



For those unversed, Brittany filed for divorce from Jax in August 2024, citing "irreconcilable differences."