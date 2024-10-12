Kanye West responds to claims he hired PI to tail Bianca Censori, investigate Kardashians

Kanye West has been accused of having Binca Cenosri tailed and Kardashians investigated

Kanye West’s representative has hit back at allegations that the rapper hired a “fixer” to investigate the Kardashian family and follow wife Bianca Censori.

In the lawsuit filed on Thursday, one of Ye’s former employees clamed that the Cardinal hitmaker told him to hire private investigators to follow Bianca when she was abroad.

In response, Ye’s representative told Page Six: “Many of the details in his complaint are simply fantastical and false.”

He added that the lawsuit is “designed to cause embarrassment and/or capitalize on perceived problems in Ye’s marriage.”

John Doe’s lawsuit read: “A particularly notable task by Ye was to have Doe hire private investigators to follow and ‘tail’ his wife, Bianca Censori, when she was traveling alone to visit family in Australia, without Ms. Censori’s knowledge.”

He went on to claim that Ye’s behaviour in May was caused by over use of nitrous oxide.

“My client believes there is a direct correlation between the nitrous oxide and the increase in paranoia and siege mentality that ended up happening in that timeframe that Doe worked for West,” Doe's attorney Ronald Zambrano told the publication.

“There were internal concerns about the amount of nitrous oxide that was being delivered to his house,” he added.

The lawsuit also claims that in mid-May, Doe received a call from a Donda Academy teacher “regarding safety concerns they had about some of the students.” When Doe called to inform Kanye, the rapper allegedly threatened him with “great bodily injury, including death, if Doe repeated what Doe learned from the Donda employee.”

This comes after Kanye West’s ex chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos also accused the rapper of abusing nitrous oxide.