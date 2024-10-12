Photo: Timothee Chalamet advised to listen to Keanu Reeves: Source

Timothee Chalamet is reportedly in dire need of a mentor, who could set him on the right path.

While Timothee Chalamet is insecure about his position in Hollywood amid Glen Powell competition, an insider shared with Life & Style that the star is striving to become a greater movie star than his mentor, Leonardo Di Caprio.

“But the larger problem here is that all of Timmy’s self esteem is wrapped up in being the guy on the movie poster or walking the red carpet at one of his big premieres,” the source also explained.

“That’s no way to live life, even for a Hollywood movie star,” the source confided.

They went on to address, “And if Timmy just talked to some guys who have been around the block, like Matthew McConaughey or Keanu Reeves,” noting, “he might understand that being a Hollywood leading man for your entire adult life means there are going to be ups and downs, some things are not going to work out, and you have to roll with the punches.”

“That’s not how Timmy operates right now – he seems so afraid that somebody is going to come along and put together a hot streak of hits way bigger than the one he’s in right now,” they continued.

“He’s very desperate to protect all of that, and it really is the saddest thing about him. So far, it’s working, but it’s a totally warped way to go through life,” the source also remarked in conclusion.