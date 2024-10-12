 
Madonna's beau Akeem Morris still flirting with pretty girls: Report

Akeem Morris is reportedly not following Madonna's strict rules amid relationship

October 12, 2024

Photo: Madonna's beau Akeem Morris still flirting with pretty girls: Report

Akeem Morris reportedly has no plans to obey his lady love Madonna.

The footballer reportedly makes his own choices and is also seeing other women amid his relationship with the songstress, as per the newest report of Life & Style.

An insider recently dished regarding the matter, “Akeem is a lot more of his own man than the other arm candy Madonna’s had these last few years.”

“She’s always more turned on by men that can stand up to her so it’s a good thing in that way,” they also stated.

The source even addressed, “But what’s cause for concern is that he’s got a reputation as a real womanizer with a history of getting bored and loving and leaving ‘em”

“Already he’s not really following orders like the others did,” the insider added and noted, “He’s made it clear from the start that although he was fine signing an NDA, he wasn’t going to be micromanaged or bossed around,” after which they signed off from the chat.  

