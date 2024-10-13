Biden likes me more: Trump takes jab at Harris as he rallies in Coachella

A combination of pictures showing US President Joe Biden (left), Republican presidential cnadidate and former president Donald Trump (center) and US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. — Reuters/Files

Former United States president Donald Trump proudly claimed that President Joe Biden liked him more than his presidential rival Vice President Kamala Harris, as he took the stage in a heavily Democratic California on Saturday.

Trump slammed the vice president's work as he made a campaign stop in her home state, as part of his plan to campaign in "deep blue" states ahead of the November 5 presidential elections despite low winning prospects.

Trump, 78, attacked Harris, 59, for how she obtained the presidential nomination and insisted that Biden, 81, prefers him over her, Daily Mail reported.



"There was a coup, they actually threw [Biden] out of office and I am convinced that he likes me a little bit more than he likes her," said the Republican presidential candidate, as he addressed a rally in Coachella.

The desert city is best known for the annual music festival with the same name.

"You know, I beat Biden. So we have a debate, he went down. In all fairness to him, he got 14 million votes, she got none. So he goes down, they said 'we want you out of here.'"

Trump revealed that he thinks the border is the number one issue facing the nation, blaming Biden, Harris and California Governor Gavin Newsom for the migrant crisis.

"I think the border is number one, because you know, you know we can fix things we can do, but what they've done to our country at the border is unbelievable," said Trump.

"Joe Biden was the worst president in the history of our country, she's the worst vice president in the history of our country."

The former US president's comments came as experts speculate that Biden is "deliberately sabotaging" Harris's campaign after he was forced to drop out.

"Biden is intentionally enacting revenge on Kamala for knifing him in the back," Republican political strategist who sits on the advisory board for Trump's campaign Jason Meister told the New York Post.

"He never liked her. The happiest he's looked in four years was when he put a red [Trump 2024] hat on after speaking with Shanksville firefighters [last month] on 9/11. He should just come out and endorse Trump."

Meanwhile, Democratic strategist Hank Sheinkopf told the US news outlet that it is possible that Biden is trying to pull a "power move".

"It would be absolutely ridiculous to assume that he has no resentment over how he was treated or how, frankly, he was forced out in what some would describe as a coup," said Sheinkopf.

"Why hasn't he appeared in places where he could do some good, like parts of Pennsylvania and states that the president has buoyed during his term? Nobody wants to give up being president of the United States – it's the one job you don't want to leave."

Earlier on Saturday, Trump visited Nevada, Las Vegas where he praised Hispanics as having "such energy" and is set to hold a rally in Arizona on Sunday.

He is also set to take the stage at New York City's Madison Square Garden on October 27.