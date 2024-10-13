 
Stevie Nicks admits being 'nervous' after returning to 'SNL'

Stevie Nicks was the musical guest for 'SNL' on October 12, marking her return to the show 41 years later

October 13, 2024

Stevie Nicks just made her comeback to Saturday Night Live after decades!

During the October 12 episode of the comedic sketch, popularly known as SNL, hosted by Ariana Grande that night, the Landslide singer took the stage for the first time since December 1983.

Nicks performed her latest single, The Lighthouse, co-produced with Dave Cobb and Sheryl Crow, revolving around the theme of woman empowerment. She then performed a rendition of her 1981 hit, Edge of Seventeen.

In an email interview with PEOPLE magazine, the Edge of Seventeen hitmaker expressed her thoughts over returning back to SNL after almost four decades.

“Well, performing on Saturday Night Live is now as it was then. It’s just about the biggest thing you can do, bigger than a stadium show because it’s going to go out all over the world,” she mentioned.

Nicks continued, “So if you wanna talk about being nervous about something! It doesn’t matter how many shows you’ve done or how much you practice, you’re going to be nervous!”

“You can never say that Saturday Night Live does not help you to gain lots of new followers, younger people, older people, etc. And so to be asked to do it again … has thrown me into an absolute nervous frenzy, but I’m really excited,” the singer-songwriter further noted.

