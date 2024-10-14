Here's what 'Stranger Things' star Finn Wolfhard wants to keep from set

Finn Wolfhard has revealed what he would want to take from Stranger Things set.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Finn, famed for his role as Mike Wheeler, said, "It's a little thing, but I think it would be very meaningful."

He revealed, "the first Dungeons and Dragons Demogorgon piece that I slam on the table," adding, "I think would be really cool to keep."

However, the Saturday Night star added that there's one more thing he would keep, saying, "And then obviously the bikes. The bikes are amazing."



These comments by Finn comes as the hit Netflix series is set to conclude with its final season.

Finn told the out that they're "almost done shooting" for Stranger Things season 5, which is scheduled to release in 2025.

The Ghostbusters: Afterlife actor said, "It's going great, and it has been unbelievable. It's been very special," adding, "I mean, being able to just be with everyone knowing it is the last season has been really great, but it's pretty surreal."