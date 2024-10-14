Man charged with Trump's murder attempt denies charges

Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump gestures with a bloodied face while he is assisted by US Secret Service personnel after he was shot in the right ear during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US, July 13, 2024 — Reuters.

Vem Miller, arrested outside Trump Coachella rally for an alleged murder plot against former Republican president Donald Trump, denies the charges for alleged killing attempt.

"I don't know anything about guns. I am beyond a novice", claimed the accused offender in an interview with Fox News.

"I always travel around with my firearms in the back of my truck," Miller said.

"I've literally never even shot a gun in my life," Miller said.

Despite being an ex-Democratic supporter, Miller stated that he’s “100% a Trump supporter” and that he’s “certainly more Republican now”.

Miller admitted that he is a profound Trump admirer and has been “all-in" with Trump since 2018.

Despite of the police discovering forged documents from Miller’s car, he stated, "none of those are fake", when asked by the officials regarding misleading ID’s and passports.

The sources close to Trump Campaign informed Fox News that they do not think it was an assassination attempt. However, the official statement is yet to be released by the Republicans.

The spokesperson for Trump campaign issued a statement to Fox saying: "We thank law enforcement for securing the rally site and helping ensure the safety of President Trump. We are aware of news reports about the arrest and are currently monitoring the situation and gathering more information."