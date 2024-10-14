Prince Harry's 'burning every bridge between Montecito and Clarence House' for money

Prince Harry has just been called out for the way he’s willing to burn every bridge between Montecito and Clarence House for the sake of money.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser made these claims and admissions during one of her most recent piece for News.com.au.

In that piece she made some shocking revelations about Prince Harry and admitted that he “is not doing particularly well,” when compared to his cousins.

For reference, Zara Tindall “is also rich. Properly yes-I-might-buy-some-more-diamonds rich,” and its “a situation that, prepare yourself, came about by her working for it.”

For those unversed, she is currently worth almost £44 million ($58.4 million).

This led the expert to wonder, “Could [Harry] – having burned every bridge between Montecito and Clarence House with an untold number of jerry cans of petrol and bile in return for some nice round dollar figures – have ended up … a comparatively poor cousin?”

“Did the duke torch his old life only to end up in only similar financial circumstances to a multitude of relatives still merrily welcomed across the Buckingham Palace doorstep?”

“People talk about deals with the devil, but who knew he was such a stingy bastard?” she even added at one point.

It is pertinent to mention that the grand total after counting the Netflix package, as well as Spotify, Spare revenue, as well as the overall Penguin Random House payout, etc is about $71 million.

in the eyes of Ms Elser, this is “not bad for a man who has no tertiary qualifications and had only ever worked for his Gan Gan before pitching up in the US to supersize his bank account.”