Meghan Markle taking a nosedive after facing crushing feelings alone

Meghan Markle’s social isolation has just been brought to the surface

October 14, 2024

An expert has just pointed out the dangers of Meghan Markle’s social isolation.

A conversation around Meghan’s LA Children’s Hospital outing came forward in Dr Max Pemberton’s piece for the Daily Mail.

The doctor medical doctor and journalist penned his piece, highlighting the negative effects of isolation on both the Sussexes.

He started with Meghan and claimed, “She may have experienced that crushing feeling of queuing at a premiere or party, waiting to be interviewed, only to be cut short when someone more interesting appeared behind her. Last week, on the red carpet, it almost felt like she was back there.”

After all, “It was a huge shift from her time as a working member of the Royal Family when she was always the guest of honour, always the one everyone was there to see.”

He also said, “Lots of people have commented on how stepping away from the glitz and pomp of the Royal Family has seen the Sussexes' celebrity status taking a nosedive. But, for me, the far greater tragedy is how the social isolation must have diminished their lives.”

Before concluding the conversation, Dr Pemberton also added “Although distancing yourself from your family may seem like a good idea at the time, especially following a tiff, the reality is that family bonds are powerful.” After all, “They are both nurturing and anchoring and severing them can leave us adrift.”

