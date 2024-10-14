Holly Willoughby treats herself with girls night amid Phillip Schofield drama

Holly Willoughby enjoyed a girl’s night out with her close friend Nicole Appleton, amid the drama surrounding Phillip Schofield.

The former This Morning presenter let her hair down as she watched Nicole's son Gene Gallagher perform with his band Villanelle in concert.

According to Daily Mail, the blonde duo donned vibrant black leather jackets and sipped on cocktails in the crowd.

While sharing snaps on her Instagram stories, Holly captioned her post, “One very proud Mumma... @nicoleappleton.”

As per the outlet, Willoughby has been friends with Nicole, the ex-wife of Oasis hitmaker Liam Gallagher, for many years.

Moreover, Gene's father Liam began dating Nicole in 2000 and married in 2008 before they split in 2014 following his affair with Liza Ghorbani.

Additionally, Holly has ruled out any reconciliation with her former best friend Phillip, who reportedly sent her a message on WhatsApp the day before news of his This Morning axe became public, claiming that she had “brought him down.”

Furthermore, tensions between the pair reached further heights when Phillip boldly declared there were “three s****” at ITV on his Channel 5 show Cast Away last week, as per the publication.

It is worth mentioning that Schofield also severed more ties within the TV industry as Holly's husband Dan Baldwin, who co-owns the production company Hungry Bear, and is responsible for shows such as Gladiators.