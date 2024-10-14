Jamie Lee Curtis reveals her horror-free Halloween plans

Jamie Lee Curtis won't be giving in to spooky festivities this year.



Curtis, 65, lifted the lip on her Halloween plans this year on Saturday at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles 2024 Gala.

Curtis, who starred as Laurie Strode for more than four decades in Halloween movies, revealed that she "no longer" feels the "pressure to go all out" on October 31.

"I have retired my pumpkins. I have hung up my butcher knives. I have stepped away from the vehicle. I am bowing gently to others who are taking up the mantle," Curtis told People.

"Nothing. Zip," she iterated, adding that "Nobody comes by our house except my neighbour and we do that at like three o'clock," so she won't feel the pressure to answer the door to anybody.

"My children are old enough now that they don't want me to decorate for them. So no, I'm just gently stepping into the darkness," Curtis joked with the publication, referencing her daughters Ruby, 28, and Annie, 37, who she shares with screenwriter husband Christopher Guest, 76.

On a concluding note, Curtis also denied watching herself in the movies to celebrate Halloween. "No, what kind of life do you think I have?" she said jokingly.

The actress, who debuted in the original Halloween flick back in 1978, made her final appearance in 2022's Halloween Ends.