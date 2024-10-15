Sean 'Diddy' Combs slammed with more bombshell lawsuits

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been sued by six different people for s**ual assault with all of them being represented by Tony Buzbee, and four out of six of the Texas attorney’s clients involve men.

One man who worked for Ecko Clothing and knew the star due to him creating a competing brand claims to have been hit at the back of his neck, presumably by a pistol in the stockroom of Macy's flagship store in NYC in May 2008.

This was when he ran had run into Diddy and 3 of his bodyguards. After he fell to his hands and knees, he was allegedly orally r***d by the disgraced music mogul.

Another man who was says he was hired to work for security during the rapper’s 2006 White Party, claims he had a drink that was spiked after which he was forced into a van, overpowered, and sodomized.

One more man had a similar story where he happened to consume a laced drink after which he found himself paralyzed in an unfamiliar bedroom. 3 or more men then allegedly s**ually assaulted him, and he says he distinctly remembers seeing Diddy naked and above him during the horrifying event.

Finally, the fourth man claims that when he was merely 16, he took a picture with Diddy at his 1998 White Party after which Diddy took him to a private area, gave him hopes that he could turn him into a star, and coerced him into taking off his pants by saying, "Don't you want to break into the business?"