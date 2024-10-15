Trump's 'enemy within' rhetoric escalates to new levels

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press at Trump Tower in New York City, U.S., September 26, 2024. — Reuters

Donald Trump has long expressed open admiration for the world's dictators, and just three weeks before the US presidential election, he is drawing from the authoritarian playbook by ramping up threats against the "enemy from within."

One of Trump’s defining traits during his presidency was his frequent use of the term "enemy of the people" to refer to the media—specifically, outlets that did not portray him favourably.

However, with polls indicating a strong chance of defeating Kamala Harris next month and reclaiming the White House, Trump drew attention on Sunday by suggesting the US military be deployed to confront a much wider segment of the American population.

Asked on Trump-friendly Fox News whether he expected election day would be peaceful, the Republican cited internal enemies.

"We have some very bad people. We have some sick people, radical left lunatics. And I think they're the — and it should be very easily handled by — if necessary, by National Guard or, if really necessary, by the military," he said.

"The enemy from within, in my opinion, is more dangerous than China, Russia and all these countries," he said.

The only specific "enemy" that Trump identified was senior Democratic congressman and Senate candidate Adam Schiff, whom he described as "a sleazebag" and "major lowlife."

Trump would not yet have authority over the National Guard or the military on election day, even if he were declared the winner.

However, the suggestion of using the army against Americans reinforces the billionaire's increasingly dark emphasis on authoritarian messaging.

'Vengeance'

Trump has run for years on accusations that a shadowy "deep state" is the truly anti-democratic force in the United States and that he is there to defend ordinary voters.

However, he upended democratic norms in 2020 when he refused to recognize his election loss to Joe Biden. He now continues to cast doubt on whether November elections will be fair — raising fears of unrest similar to the January 6, 2021 assault by his supporters on the Capitol.

As election day approaches, Trump has repeatedly suggested that in his second term the Justice Department would imprison election cheats — despite no evidence to back his claims that any cheating has taken place.

"WHEN I WIN, those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law, which will include long term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again," Trump posted in September.

As Trump said in an interview with TV host "Dr. Phil" in June, "sometimes, revenge can be justified."