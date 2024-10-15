Prince Andrew planning to draw out an all-out war against King Charles

Prince Andrew is reportedly gearing up to dig his heels in the dirt and fight out the battle of his Royal Lodge against King Charles, to the end.

Royal author Andrew Lownie made this apparent plan public during his interview with the Daily Express US.

During his chat with the outlet the Mr Lownie pointed out the battle these brothers are fighting over the 30-room mansion that the Duke of York refuses to vacate, despite mounting pressure.

It’s being reported that Prince Andrew’s main plan revolves around ‘waiting out the clock’ because he intends to “to play things long in the hopes that the situation may change”.

The expert also added that, “That’s his modus operandi, that he will try every move possible to avoid the action he’s being pushed to take.”

While Mr Lownie did admit, “I’m not quite sure what it’s meant to achieve because it doesn’t present anyone in a particularly good light.”

For those unversed, the issue surrounding the Royal Lodge has been going on since September of last year.

The Duke has lived there since 2003 and was awarded this abode by the Queen Mother.