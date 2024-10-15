RHOC star Tamra Judge reveals plans with the show

Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge is looking to stick around for a few more years on the show.

Judge, who's been a household name on the show given her appearance in 14 of the 18 seasons, is willing to push through to the 20th milestone.

"I definitely want to push through to season 20," Judge told People about RHOC, which is currently airing its season 18.



"I think that 20 is going to be just spectacular. I could see, like, the trip being over the top. I mean, I think it's definitely going to be a season of celebration," she told the publication.

The reality star, 57, also looks forward to seeing more of her youngest daughter, Sophia Barney, who surprised fans by appearing in earlier episodes of season 18 after not appearing on the show since season 5.

Judge has revealed that her 19-year-old is expected to make more appearances on the show.

"You get to see Sophia singing," Judge added of the upcoming seasons.

"That's one reason why she really wanted to come on the show is to show that musical side of herself," she adds. "She just turned 19 and started community college, and then she's trying to figure out where she wants to go," the mother of four added.



Judge, also shares Spencer Barney, 23, and Sidney Barney, 24, with ex-husband Simon Barney. She is also mom to eldest son Ryan Vieth, 38, from a previous relationship.