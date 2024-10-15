Kate Middleton sends strong message over relationship with Prince William with latest move

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have seemingly sent a strong message to the public about their relationship.



The strong message from the future king and queen has been disclosed by Jewellery expert Ella Citron-Thompkins after Kate was spotted without her engagement ring during their first joint engagement recently.

According to the Mirror, the expert said, “The Princess of Wales may have chosen to wear the eternity brands to represent her relationship with Prince William surpassing several major milestones - like anniversaries or births - or as a show of love and commitment.

“With the rumours that have surrounded the couple earlier in the year, this can be seen as a subtle nod to the public by Kate and Will that they are in love more than ever. "

The expert went on to say, "It could also be a matter of comfort, or practicality. The Princess’s engagement ring is quite extraordinary and very precious, so it may be that she prefers to keep it safe at home for most engagements.”