 
Geo News

Kate Middleton sends strong message over relationship with Prince William with latest move

The expert said with the rumours that had surrounded Kate Middleton and Prince William earlier in the year, this can be seen as a subtle nod to the public by them

By
Web Desk
|

October 15, 2024

Kate Middleton sends strong message over relationship with Prince William with latest move

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have seemingly sent a strong message to the public about their relationship.

The strong message from the future king and queen has been disclosed by Jewellery expert Ella Citron-Thompkins after Kate was spotted without her engagement ring during their first joint engagement recently.

According to the Mirror, the expert said, “The Princess of Wales may have chosen to wear the eternity brands to represent her relationship with Prince William surpassing several major milestones - like anniversaries or births - or as a show of love and commitment.

“With the rumours that have surrounded the couple earlier in the year, this can be seen as a subtle nod to the public by Kate and Will that they are in love more than ever. "

The expert went on to say, "It could also be a matter of comfort, or practicality. The Princess’s engagement ring is quite extraordinary and very precious, so it may be that she prefers to keep it safe at home for most engagements.”

Olivia Munn pays sweet tribute to her family post daughter trip
Olivia Munn pays sweet tribute to her family post daughter trip
Ka, rapper and producer, breathes his last at 52
Ka, rapper and producer, breathes his last at 52
Megan Thee Stallion is set to unpack her 'most vulnerable moments' in October
Megan Thee Stallion is set to unpack her 'most vulnerable moments' in October
Prince Andrew planning to draw out an all-out war against King Charles
Prince Andrew planning to draw out an all-out war against King Charles
Prince Harry making Meghan Markle look like an ‘appendage'
Prince Harry making Meghan Markle look like an ‘appendage'
Duchess Sophie makes history as royal family member
Duchess Sophie makes history as royal family member
Miranda Lambert pens birthday tribute for husband Brendan McLoughlin
Miranda Lambert pens birthday tribute for husband Brendan McLoughlin
Olivia Rodrigo speaks up about stage fall during Melbourne concert video
Olivia Rodrigo speaks up about stage fall during Melbourne concert