Trump slams Fox News for announcing interview with Harris

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania, US, September 23, 2024. REUTERS.

Former US President Donald Trump, the Republican contender in the 2024 presidential race, has lambasted Fox News for announcing an interview with his rival Kamala Harris, claiming the network had become "weak and soft on Democrats."



Trump in his social media posts argued that Bret Baier, the person who would be interviewing Harris on Wednesday, was extremely inclined toward the left.

Additionally, Trump also accused Harris’s spokesperson Ian Sams that he “virtually owns [Fox]” including other Fox News officials along with Neil Cavuto.

In one of his posts, Trump said: “Lyin’ Kamala Harris has wisely chosen Bret Baier, of Fox News, to do a much-needed interview, because he is considered to be ‘Fair & Balanced,’ though often very soft to those on the ‘cocktail circuit’ Left,” one of Trump’s posts.

Trump further added that he would like better to see Harris being interviewed by “a more hard-hitting journalist.”

Moreover, Trump attacked anchors like Cavuto, Eric Shawn, and Arthel Neville in his post. He also said that “Fox has totally lost its way” while giving bad press to Democrats who go on Fox.

“How much time does Ian Sams, Senior Advisor to Lyin’ Kamala Harris, spend on Fox News?” Moreover, Trump called Ian Sams “just below average guy,” There was no instant reaction from Fox News to a request for comments.

After appearing on Fox Sunday for an interview he announced that he won’t be going to the channel any longer “because it all just averages out into NOTHING.”

Disregarding his previous statements, Trump consistently appears on Fox News. He was recently interviewed on Fox & Friends and will be participating in a town hall hosted by Fox News this week, where he will be answering questions from an all-female audience.