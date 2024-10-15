Kanye West turning petrified about becoming the next 'Diddy' amid scandal

Kanye West, who goes by the name Ye, and his wife Bianca Censori’s alleged marriage troubles are becoming a public stunt.

According to Daily Mail, the couple was going to divorce after less than two years of marriage, after claims suggested that they had “drifted apart.”

The insider reported the same outlet that the “unlikely” couple has confirmed they are still together, and these rumors were made up by West to 'distract' his fanbase from a serious lawsuit against him by his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta.

A source also revealed that West is worried about his lawsuit, mainly his reputation, and he has been discussing the matter with his lawyers.

“Kanye is concerned that his new lawsuit will drag him down to Diddy’s level and he has been speaking to his legal reps.”

“He is paying attention to what is going on with Diddy and some believe that the publicity stunt was a way of overshadowing the details of the harrowing lawsuit,” the source added.

For the unversed, influencer and former adult star, Pisciotta, sued West in June this year.

She accused West of "drugging and raping her at a party with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs."

Pisciotta also articulated that he "sexually harassed" and "stalked" her while she worked for him in 2021 and 2022.

Moreover, West denied the claims, saying they were “baseless” and accused Pisciotta of “blackmail and extortion.”

But on Friday night, October 11, Pisciotta filed a new 88-page lawsuit in which she described West’s disturbing sexual behavior and said he had a "strange obsession with wanting to sleep with the mothers of the women he was interested in."

It is pertinent to mention that the accusation against the 47-year-old rapper came forward during the same time when Diddy is in jail and waiting for his trial for s*** trafficking and other crimes.