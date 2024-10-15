Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce turn heads at the MLB American League Championship

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce recently caught gushing over each other at the MLB American League Championship.

On October 14, the official account of MLB on X (formerly Twitter) posted a video in which Swift and Kelce were seen showing some affection at Yankees Stadium during the first game between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians.

The short clip captured the loved-birds high-fiving and holding hands of each other, while in another sweet moment, the Grammy-winning singer put her hands on the Super Bowl champ’s shoulder.

For the game night, Kelce wore a Midnight Rodeo baseball hat, whereas Swift had a black baseball hat on.

One of the sports commentators quipped during the broadcast that Swift was there to watch the game with “the big Cleveland fan," as Kelce grew up near Cleveland.

However, Kelce’s hometown team, the Cleveland Guardians, lost to the New York Yankees, 5-2.

Furthermore, on October 11, a few days before the baseball game, the pair went on a double date with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in New York City.

Also on October 7, the Fortnight singer returned to Missouri to cheer on her boyfriend during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New Orleans Saints game, where Kelce’s team stood victorious.

It is pertinent to mention that other than the October 7 game, Taylor also went to the first two games of the season to support her beau.