Apple renews 'Slow Horses' for season six

Slow Horses is a big hit for Apple TV+. The streamer has announced season six of the show as its fourth season finale has aired.



The decision came after the company had already ordered season five earlier this year.

“Audiences around the world have fallen in love with the Slow Horses, and I’m delighted that Gary Oldman will be leading this star-studded cast on another acerbic and action-packed adventure,” says Jay Hunt, creative director of Europe for Apple TV+.

Based on Mick Herron's novel Slough House, Slow Horses tells the story of British intelligence agents who are rather dysfunctional as a team.

Gary Oldman, who plays Jackson Lamb, is leading the spy drama. In an earlier interview, he opened up about his character's strange ways of doing espionage.

“The idea behind the dirty [raincoat] and the smell of whiskey and cigarettes is that he’s playing chess,” he told the Los Angeles Times. “That’s one of the great joys of playing him."

"That and the fact that he has no filter, that he’s utterly direct. The reason we enjoy it as an audience, and I enjoy playing it, is because we can’t be like that in our lives."

"And on top of it, we give you James Bond, but warts and all, with dirty laundry and stale toast," he added.