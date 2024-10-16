Meghan Markle knows turning into ‘Diana' will not help her bounce back

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip to Australia paved a way for their upcoming life in the US.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who visited the country six years ago on a Royal tour, realised they would always be a cog in the family.

Royal historian Tim Ewart tells Sky News Australia: “Princess Diana multiplied by two”.

Tim added: “They loved Australia and Australia responded to them.

“In those early days of Meghan and Harry, Meghan got an incredible reaction from the public.

“If Diana had been a breath of fresh air, it was Diana multiplied by two for Meghan.”

Tim added: “Australia broke Harry and Meghan and was one of the catalysts for them leaving the royal family.

“She and Harry had expected they would get much more praise and recognition from that royal tour.”

Meanwhile, royal reporter Angela Mollard revealed: “She was part of a big institution and she wasn’t the hero of it, she was a cog in the wheel and that became clear (after Australia).”