Selena Gomez turns heads with her sizzling look amid 'Emilia Perez' promotion

Selena Gomez turn heads with sizzling look amid 'Emilia Perez' promotion

Selena Gomez grabbed attention while promoting her film Emilia Perez in New York City.

According to Daily Mail, the actress, who recently went to London while on a press run with her cast mates, sizzled in a blazer mini-dress at a special Q&A event for her queer crime musical on Tuesday evening.

Moreover, she paired her look with a white blouse underneath and sky high black heels while her ensemble flaunted her tiny waist and endless legs.

Additionally, her signature raven locks were styled in curls, framing her radiant full face of makeup for her night out on the town.

As per the outlet, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum appeared to be in good spirits, flashing a smile as adoring fans hooted at the starlet and snapped photos of her.

Furthermore, she accessorized her look with various gold rings while flaunting a fresh purple manicure.

As per the publication, her co-star, Zoe Saldana, was also seen making heads turn while arriving at the Robin Williams Theater as the 46-year-old actress wore a long black trench coat over her shoulders while modeling a cropped white blouse and a long black skirt and she teamed her look with a matching black clutch and matching sheer heels.

It is worth mentioning that in late August, Gomez attended the Telluride Film festival to promote the upcoming Netflix film, Emilia Perez which will be released on the Netflix on November 13 in the US, Canada, and the UK.