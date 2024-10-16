 
Beijing is ready to be Washington's friend, partner: Chinese president

"This will benefit not only the two countries, but world," says Chinese president

By
Reuters
|

October 16, 2024

US President Joe Biden meets Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 leaders summit in Bali, Indonesia on November 14, 2022. — Reuters
  • China-US relations are most important bilateral relations: Xi.
  • Xi says good relations between states good for the world.
  • Trade relations between both nations soured over past years.

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping has extended an olive branch to the United States saying that Beijing was ready to be Washington's friend and partner with Washington.

"China is willing to be a partner and friend with the United States. This will benefit not only the two countries but the world," said Xi in remarks from a letter to the 2024 annual awards dinner of the National Committee on US-China relations, according to a CCTV news report on Wednesday.

The president also highlighted that relations between the two countries were among the most important bilateral relations in the world and which had a bearing on the future and destiny of mankind.

The two countries have been at odds over national security concerns, ongoing trade spats as well as China's actions in the South China Sea and intensified military drills around Taiwan.

Trade relations soured over the past year and have centred around issues including restrictions on electric vehicles and advanced semiconductors.

"China has always handled China-US relations in accordance with the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, and has always believed that the success of China and the United States is an opportunity for each other," said President Xi.

