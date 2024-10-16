King Charles receives heartbreaking news ahead of Australian tour

King Charles has received a heartbreaking update as he gears up for his 11-day Royal tour to Australia and Samoa with Queen Camilla.



The upsetting news came after former royal correspondent Jennie Bond spoke with OK! Magazine regarding Prince Harry’s recent solo engagements.

The Royal expert talked about the Duke of Sussex forging a separate career from that he shared with his wife Meghan Markle.

She noted that Harry has not “burned all his bridges with the British public,” claiming that he would be welcomed back by the people in case he wants to return to the UK.

Bond’s statement comes as a heartbreak for the monarch, who extended an olive branch to Harry on his 40th birthday by publically wishing him on social media.

“I do not think Harry wants to return to his previous life in any shape or form,” the expert said of Duke of Sussex, who stepped down as senior working Royal alongside Meghan in 2020.

Amid rumours that Harry would take on a temporary role to help his cancer-stricken dad, the expert said that he is keenly focused on forging a new career for himself.

Referring to his recent solo appearances sans Meghan, Bond added, “He is forging a different way of 'service' as he puts it and that's the path I think he will continue on while Meghan pursues more commercial activities."