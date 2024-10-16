 
Geo News

Kristin Cavallari makes dark claim about Kanye West: 'He was taken'

Kristin Cavallari drops a 'wild' claim about Kanye West

By
News Desk
|

October 16, 2024

Kristin Cavallari makes dark claim about Kanye West: He was taken
Kristin Cavallari makes dark claim about Kanye West: 'He was taken'

Kristin Cavallari, American TV personality and fashion designer, recently got candid about the reality of Kanye West.

In her podcast, Let’s Be Honest, the TV star talked about her belief in human clones and claimed that West is a “victim of this alleged phenomenon.”

Articulating her thoughts, the Hills alum said the Runaway singer was “taken” by a secret group, like the Illuminati, after he said some “bold” things in public.

In a preview clip on her Instagram, Cavallari quipped, "I think Kanye is a clone, I wholeheartedly believe what I'm about to say."

"What the f** happened? He disappeared, then came back. Look at him now. Compare old photos. It's not the same f*** person. It's not," she remarked, elaborating her theory and requesting, "Don't cancel me, Hollywood."

Moving forward, when her guest asked why no one has revealed the truth, Cavallari asserted, "Literally, you'd get killed. I believe this with every ounce of my body. The people who come forward and say something, they get killed."

It is pertinent to mention that Cavallari claims are her personal beliefs and lack substantial evidence. 

Prince Harry causing ‘real strain' on his Meghan Markle to marriage
Prince Harry causing ‘real strain' on his Meghan Markle to marriage
Kate Middleton sends emotional message to Meghan Markle over irreparable loss
Kate Middleton sends emotional message to Meghan Markle over irreparable loss
King Charles evolves his legacy with major Royal rebranding
King Charles evolves his legacy with major Royal rebranding
Britney Spears names women she has 'crazy crushes' on
Britney Spears names women she has 'crazy crushes' on
Gigi Hadid makes Taylor Swift's fans go wild during Victoria Secret's Fashion Show video
Gigi Hadid makes Taylor Swift's fans go wild during Victoria Secret's Fashion Show
Prince Harry walking away from Meghan Markle to her commercial ventures
Prince Harry walking away from Meghan Markle to her commercial ventures
Jelly Roll confesses to having list of people to apologise to
Jelly Roll confesses to having list of people to apologise to
Al Pacino reveals he doesn't enjoy doing graphic 'intimate' scenes
Al Pacino reveals he doesn't enjoy doing graphic 'intimate' scenes