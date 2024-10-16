Kristin Cavallari makes dark claim about Kanye West: 'He was taken'

Kristin Cavallari, American TV personality and fashion designer, recently got candid about the reality of Kanye West.

In her podcast, Let’s Be Honest, the TV star talked about her belief in human clones and claimed that West is a “victim of this alleged phenomenon.”

Articulating her thoughts, the Hills alum said the Runaway singer was “taken” by a secret group, like the Illuminati, after he said some “bold” things in public.

In a preview clip on her Instagram, Cavallari quipped, "I think Kanye is a clone, I wholeheartedly believe what I'm about to say."

"What the f** happened? He disappeared, then came back. Look at him now. Compare old photos. It's not the same f*** person. It's not," she remarked, elaborating her theory and requesting, "Don't cancel me, Hollywood."

Moving forward, when her guest asked why no one has revealed the truth, Cavallari asserted, "Literally, you'd get killed. I believe this with every ounce of my body. The people who come forward and say something, they get killed."

It is pertinent to mention that Cavallari claims are her personal beliefs and lack substantial evidence.