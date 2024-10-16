 
Prince Harry desperate to run away from his current image

Prince Harry’s fall from grace has sparked some major concerns about what the future holds

October 16, 2024

Prince Harry has seemingly taken flight, after his fall from grace, and many experts feel it spells his second coming.

The insider made all these claims and admissions in one of their most recent interviews with RadarOnline.

According to the insider, the prince’s new solo tours “definitely feels like he is upping his game to cement his position as a serious player on the international stage.”

“He’s always been desperate to be taken seriously and people I know say his fall from grace will really have got to him,” they also added.

In regards to Meghan and why she hasn’t attended any of these events with her husband, it was revealed that “There may be a good reason she can’t leave the kids, but she’s never been to Lesotho and that surprises me — it is like a second home [to Harry],” plus the “royal family there is like his second family,” the insider also added before signing off. 

