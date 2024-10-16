 
Paul Mescal shares working experience with Denzel Washington in 'Gladiator II'

'Gladiator II' will release in cinemas on November 22, 2024

October 16, 2024

Paul Mescal has shared his working experience with Denzel Washington in Gladiator II.

During a chat with GQ magazine, the 28-year-old actor shared that he felt intimidated while working with Denzel in the action sequel.

“I built it up in my head. I was like, ‘Okay, today’s the day that Denzel’s going to be on set,” Paul told the publication.

“And I was so incapacitated by it that I suddenly was like, ‘This is so stupid. I have a job to do,’” said the Aftersun star.

However, Danzel praised Paul’s work ethic, saying his co-actor was a “pro on set."

“He knows what he’s doing, he knows how to do it,” remarked the star.

The Flight actor stated, “It’s easy to work off of him because he’s giving you something. There’s a quiet dignity and a strength and intelligence that he has, even just when he’s standing there.”

For those unversed, Gladiator II will be released in cinemas on November 22, 2024.

