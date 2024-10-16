King Charles leaves Prince William worried with upcoming plans

King Charles has left his son and the heir to the British throne, Prince William, worried with his plans to go on a Royal tour of Australia, set to begin on October 18.



The Prince of Wales is concerned for the monarch’s health ahead of the highly anticipated royal tour of Australia, a source has split to New Idea Magazine.

According to the report, William, the Prince of Wales is urging his father to “take it easy” even though Charles' medical team assures his health will be prioritized during the trip.

“Prince William has watched both his dad and his wife, Catherine, go through cancer treatment this year so it’s no wonder he has a bit of anxiety around how his dad will cope with a gruelling trip to Australia,” the source said.

The insider added, “He knows he’s being overprotective, but he’s keen to ensure Charles is looking after himself.”

Charles will be accompanied by his wife, Queen Camilla, on the tour. However, she is said to be afraid of flying but the Queen Consort is putting her fears aside to be there for her husband.

Speaking on the matter, royal expert Jennie Bond about Camilla, “She knows it’s part of her job to go all over the world and she will continue to do so.”

“I think it makes all the difference that Queen Camilla and the King are together on these flights and tours,” the expert added.