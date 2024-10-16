Prince Harry leans on Kate Middleton to save him from ‘control freak’ Meghan

Prince Harry is relying on Kate Middleton to facilitate him in reconnecting with his Royal roots as grip of his “control freak” wife Meghan Markle tightens on him, a source has revealed.



The Duke of Sussex is exploring professional opportunities without Meghan with insiders describing him as "relaxed" and "smiling" during recent solo trips to New York, London, and Lesotho.

According to an insider, Harry misses aspects of his old life, having "given up so much" for his marriage to Meghan Markle.

However, he has been leaning on Kate, the Princess of Wales, in helping him reestablish connection with Prince William, which may help him reconnect with royal circles as he forges his new career path.

But Meghan's alleged controlling attitude is becoming a hurdle in Harry’s life with sources describing her as "very opinionated" and "a control freak” who is allegedly “steering the relationship."

“People noticed this was a more relaxed Harry. He was smiling and clearly relishing meeting with people about things that really matter to him,” a source told Star Magazine.

“Harry's given up so much for this marriage — his family, his home, friends," they added. "There's this feeling he's been striving to make Meghan happy at the expense of his own happiness.”

“If he wants to resume life in royal circles, Kate could be the one to help him," the insider further said. "She's been rooting for an end to Harry's rift with William.”