Angelina Jolie announced to get big honour soon

Angelina Jolie will receive the Maltin Modern Master Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's 40th annual edition.



The event will be held on February 5 next year as the honour the Oscar winner is announced to receive is given to those filmmakers who have changed the cinema through their contributions.

“Angelina Jolie makes bold choices, both as an actress and as a director,” the festival moderator Leonard Maltin said. “She sets the bar high in both disciplines and always comes through. I look forward to reviewing her career with her in Santa Barbara!”

Before Angelina, Jamie Lee Curtis, Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, Robert Downey Jr., Denzel Washington, Cate Blanchett, George Clooney, Christopher Plummer, Christopher Nolan, James Cameron, Clint Eastwood, and Peter Jackson received the award, which was established in 1995.

In other news, insiders say the Lara Croft actress is frustrated as her directorial movie Without Blood did well with the critics.

“Angelina is a little annoyed that she’s having to juggle the solid success of Maria, which has firmly put her in the Oscar race and back into business with Netflix, and her passion project, Without Blood,” a source told In Touch.