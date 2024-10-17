Mariah Carey spills the reason behind unreleased grunge album

Mariah Carey agreed to release her long-lost grunge album under a new label, "Garage Band".



During her latest appearance on the podcast Las Culturistas by iHeartMedia, comedian Matt Rogers and Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang, the singer-songwriter was asked about her grunge album.

"Can you drop that grunge album?" Rogers inquired.

"I know, right? I'm so mad that I haven't done that yet ... but who do I drop it with?" Carey replied.

Bowen and Rogers casually presented their plan of making own label and releasing it on "Garage Band or something, like, a grungy thing."

"I could do that. It's a good album," Carey showed a positive attitude.

Carey revealed in an interview in 2020 that while she was recording her hit album Day Dream in 1991, she secretly recorded her grunge album.

"I got kind of in trouble for making this album—the alternative album—because back then, everything was super-controlled by the powers that be," Carey told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

"I never really was like, ‘Oh, we’re going to release it.’ But then I was like, I should release it. I should do it under an alias. Let people discover it and whatever, but that got squashed," she further added at the time.