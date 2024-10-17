Vance denies Trump's loss in 2020 election

Republican US vice presidential nominee Senator JD Vance reacts during an event at Kenosha City Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, US August 20, 2024 — Reuters.

Republican vice-presidential candidate, JD Vance, is of opinion that former president Donald Trump did not lose 2020 presidential election, reported ABC News.

“What message do you think it sends to Independent voters when you do not directly answer the question, 'Did Donald Trump lose in 2020?” asked a reporter at a campaign event in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

To which Vance replied: "On the election of 2020, I've answered this question directly a million times. No, I think there are serious problems in 2020 so did Donald Trump lose the election? Not by the words that I would use."

"But look, I really couldn't care less if you agree or disagree with me on this issue," he further clarified.

Previously, upon being asked about Trump’s 2020 election defeat, Vance never elaborated or explained his stance clearly.

Rather he merely responded with "Yeah, I do," when asked if he believed the 2020 election was stolen.

Despite the 2020 election outcome declaring US President Joe Biden as the winner by more than 7 million votes than Trump, the Republicans continue retelling the same story.

Furthermore, the Ohio Senator spoke to the press, saying: "I talk to people every now and then who will come up to me and say, 'Well, you know, there are too many problems out there. We don't trust the people who are going to count our ballots, and you know, so I'm not going to get out there and vote.' That's the exact opposite attitude you should be taking."

"Here's something else that I think people don't realise is, if you're a local voter in a place like Williamsport, the people who are counting your ballots are often your neighbours. And again, it's the local elections, and especially in our small and rural areas, it's your neighbours who are counting these votes, it's your neighbours who are counting these ballots," he further added.