Liam Payne's fans gather to remember him with candles, tears and tributes

Liam Payne's fans gather to remember him with candles and tears

Mourning fans of Liam Payne are holding a candlelight vigil after his sudden death by falling from his hotel balcony in Argentina at 31.

Following the news of his sudden demise, many heartbroken fans went to the hotel to pay him tribute.

They hugged, cried, lit candles, and brought flowers despite the area having been blocked off by police as they started an investigation.

Forensic police and ambulance staff were also at the scene, and they moved his body to the morgue.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the Payne had broken his laptop and was acting strangely earlier that day, while he was being taken back to his room.

The local ambulance service said they confirmed Liam’s death at the scene.

Alberto Crescenti, a renowned Argentine emergency medical doctor, revealed, "The alarm was raised at 5.04 p.m. local time saying a person was lying in an internal patio at Casa Sur.”

"At 5.11pm, an ambulance arrived and the man was certified dead. There was no possibility of resuscitating him," he regretfully added.

At the scene of his death, one fan cried, saying, "And now it's our turn to say goodbye to you Liam, I can't believe it."

Another said, “Heartbreaking. RIP Liam.”

The third one added, "Rest in peace Liam."

Also, German DJ Anton Zaslavski, known as Zedd, who worked with Liam on the song Get Low in 2017, took to his Instagram and posted posted a carousel of pictures with Payne, adding a broken heart emoji.

Charlie Puth, another friend who worked with Liam on the song Bedroom Floor, shared old photos of them on his Instagram Stories as well and wrote, "I am in shock right now. Liam was always so kind to me.”



"He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I cannot believe he is gone...



"I am so upset right now, may he rest in peace. I am so sorry..."

Irish singer duo Jedward, American media personality Paris Hilton, ITV weather presenter Alex Beresford, and Love Island star Molly Marsh were also among those who paid homage to Payne.

For those unversed, Payne joined One Direction in 2008 and left the band in 2015, while he released his solo album LP1 in 2019.

It is pertinent to mention that Payne is survived by his seven-year-old son Bear, whom he shares with Girls Aloud star Cheryl Tweedy.