Jennifer Lopez has special message for 2024 election amid Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez has encouraged her fans to vote in the 2024 United States general election amid her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Ben Affleck.



The 55-year-old actress-singer shook hands with the non-partisan organization I Am A Voter, to speak about being a registered voter herself, as per MailOnline.

The On The Floor hitmaker while appearing in a video, addressed the citizens of the US, "The general election is coming up on November 5 and most can vote earlier than that."

Lopez continued, "This year we're voting for President, every seat in the House, a third of the Senate and key state and local leaders who directly shape our lives. So let's do this together."

The estranged-wife of the Gone Girl actor then urged fans to “text VOTER to 26797” to check the registration and plan to cast a vote.

Lopez concluded the video message by saying, “I'm a voter. Are you?”

The 37-second-short-video comes amid news of the actress not feeling "bitter over her failed marriage" with the 52-year-old actor, according to PEOPLE.

According to the publication, the actress "focusing on her future" instead.

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in August 2024, ending two years of marriage, over irreconcilable differences.