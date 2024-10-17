 
'Devastated' Rita Ora breaks down performing Liam Payne duet 'For You'

Rita Ora performed the famous 'Fifty Shades Freed' track during her Japan performance, that featured the late Liam Payne

October 17, 2024

Rita Ora just broke down while paying a tribute to Liam Payne.

During her show in Osaka, Japan, the British songstress got so emotional while singing her song, For You, a duet with the One Direction alum, her voice cracked with Ora deciding to walk off the stage at one point, as per TMZ.

The Body On Me singer’s performance of the hit Fifty Shades Freed movie track comes just a few hours after the What Makes You Beautiful singer’s tragic and shocking death.

As the song played, Ora walked around the stage, gazing at the audience and signaling them with her hands in the air, a cue for the spectators to sing and lead the music.

Further on, the Let You Love Me crooner sat down on stage, telling her fans how it’s too difficult for her to even sing, asking the people to raise their voices and compensate for her own.

Ora even paid an emotional tribute to Payne on her official X, formerly Twitter, writing:

“I’m devastated (broken heart emoji) He had the kindest soul, I will never forget. I loved working with him so much - he was just such a joy to be around on and off stage.”

“This tragic news breaks my heart. Sending all my love and prayers to his family and loved ones. Our song For You takes on a whole new meaning for me now. R.I.P,” she further penned.

For the unversed, former One Direction member, Liam Payne, tragically fell to his death on October 16, 2024 from his third-floor hotel room balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

