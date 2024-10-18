Halsey speaks out on Liam Payne's shocking death

Halsey poured her heart out and expressed her devastation over the untimely death of Liam Payne in a heart wrenching post.

The 30-year-old pop star shared a tribute to the late One Direction alum on Tumblr following his death in Argentina on Wednesday, October 16.

"I loved one direction with an all-consuming force when I was younger," Halsey penned down. "It hurts deeply to mourn someone you were a massive fan of as teenager, and became a peer of as an adult."

"I know people change and grief is unsure or complicated when it’s attached to a fond memory or the feeling a person gave you and not tangibly the person themself. i can see many of you on here are struggling with that right now and i understand," the Lonely Is the Muse singer continued.

Halsey then recalled buying a house in Calabasas, Calif. which was once owned by Payne, She further noted, "There were rumors the house was haunted. He assured me it was not, and i believed him. because i know the ghosts that haunt us aren’t tethered to buildings. They live in parts of us that are harder to reach and they go wherever we do."

"As a parent, a fellow artist, and a fan, I simply cannot fathom this untimely loss. my heart goes out to his family, friends, and the fans," Halsey concluded her caption with a broken heart emoji.