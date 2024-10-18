 
Halsey speaks out on Liam Payne's shocking death

The singer is 'deeply hurt' as a fellow artist and fan of the 'One Direction' singer

October 18, 2024

Halsey speaks out on Liam Payne's shocking death

Halsey poured her heart out and expressed her devastation over the untimely death of Liam Payne in a heart wrenching post.

The 30-year-old pop star shared a tribute to the late One Direction alum on Tumblr following his death in Argentina on Wednesday, October 16.

"I loved one direction with an all-consuming force when I was younger," Halsey penned down. "It hurts deeply to mourn someone you were a massive fan of as teenager, and became a peer of as an adult."

"I know people change and grief is unsure or complicated when it’s attached to a fond memory or the feeling a person gave you and not tangibly the person themself. i can see many of you on here are struggling with that right now and i understand," the Lonely Is the Muse singer continued.

Halsey then recalled buying a house in Calabasas, Calif. which was once owned by Payne, She further noted, "There were rumors the house was haunted. He assured me it was not, and i believed him. because i know the ghosts that haunt us aren’t tethered to buildings. They live in parts of us that are harder to reach and they go wherever we do."

"As a parent, a fellow artist, and a fan, I simply cannot fathom this untimely loss. my heart goes out to his family, friends, and the fans," Halsey concluded her caption with a broken heart emoji.

