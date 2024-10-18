Prince Harry hustling for the public: ‘He's been spurred'

Prince Harry’s bid to change things up, and take a different approach to his public image has just been brought to the surface.

Royal expert and professor Pauline Maclaran made these claims in relation to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

According to Express US, she began by nothing the couple’s reasons for making this change, and was quoted saying, “I think that several things must have spurred the decision for Harry and Meghan to undertake separate initiatives going forward.”

She also offered her own two cents for their past tactics and admitted, “I don’t think their joint branding strategy has worked particularly well for them, with their star power tending to overshadow their Archewell Foundation activities.”

“In addition, when they appear together, the focus tends to be on Meghan rather than Harry so it is good to see him doing more in his own right recently and this is likely to to make him more popular with the public,” the expert also weighed in to say, before signing off. (sic)