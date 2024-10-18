 
Geo News

Prince Harry hustling for the public: ‘He's been spurred'

Prince Harry’s bid to make waves solo has just been brought to light

By
Web Desk
|

October 18, 2024

Prince Harry hustling for the public: ‘Hes been spurred
Prince Harry hustling for the public: ‘He's been spurred'

Prince Harry’s bid to change things up, and take a different approach to his public image has just been brought to the surface.

Royal expert and professor Pauline Maclaran made these claims in relation to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

According to Express US, she began by nothing the couple’s reasons for making this change, and was quoted saying, “I think that several things must have spurred the decision for Harry and Meghan to undertake separate initiatives going forward.”

She also offered her own two cents for their past tactics and admitted, “I don’t think their joint branding strategy has worked particularly well for them, with their star power tending to overshadow their Archewell Foundation activities.”

“In addition, when they appear together, the focus tends to be on Meghan rather than Harry so it is good to see him doing more in his own right recently and this is likely to to make him more popular with the public,” the expert also weighed in to say, before signing off. (sic)

Liam Payne faced new career pitfall soon after sophomore album hit pause
Liam Payne faced new career pitfall soon after sophomore album hit pause
Kate Middleton's cancer sparking change in kids as Prince Louis goes off the rails
Kate Middleton's cancer sparking change in kids as Prince Louis goes off the rails
King Charles heads for Australia tour in daring choice without Queen Camilla
King Charles heads for Australia tour in daring choice without Queen Camilla
Prince William takes first step as the Prince of Wales since Kate Middleton's cancer
Prince William takes first step as the Prince of Wales since Kate Middleton's cancer
Al Pacino goes down memory lane about his mother's tragic death
Al Pacino goes down memory lane about his mother's tragic death
Liam Payne's ex Maya Henry's book prophesised his death?
Liam Payne's ex Maya Henry's book prophesised his death?
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper appear casual for rare outing in the Big Apple
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper appear casual for rare outing in the Big Apple
Prince William, Kate Middleton plans for Louis, Charlotte's royal role revealed
Prince William, Kate Middleton plans for Louis, Charlotte's royal role revealed