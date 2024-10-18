Why does Trump hold US ally Zelensky responsible for Ukraine war?

A combination of images showing former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (left) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. — Reuters/Files

Former United States president Donald Trump recently held Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a US ally, responsible for starting the war with Russia that will be entering its third year in 2025.

"He should never have let that war start. The war's a loser," said the 78-year-old US Republican presidential candidate while referring to the Ukrainian president.



Trump's comments came as he appeared on a recent podcast with conservative commentator Patrick Bet-David, demonstrating an escalation of a pattern of sympathy for Russian President Vladimir Putin, Politico reported.

The former president added that President Joe Biden had "instigated that war," which Trump has repeatedly maintained "would never have happened" if he had been president.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which is more than a decade old, reached a new height in 2022, when the Kremlin chief launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Lately, Trump has demonstrated an increasingly friendly relationship with Putin over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

In a book released recently, US journalist Bob Woodward reported that Trump had called Putin as many as seven times since leaving office and sent him COVID-19 tests for his private use while he was still president.

Trump has not confirmed or denied the report.



During the podcast, Trump added that he has "a good relationship with Putin and with Zelensky," whom he met last month during the United Nations General Assembly.



Ahead of that meeting, Trump promised to negotiate a deal that would be "good for both sides."

Furthermore, during his speech at the Republican National Convention in July, Trump said: "Under President Bush, Russia invaded Georgia. Under President Obama, Russia took Crimea. Under the current administration, Russia is after all of Ukraine. Under President Trump, Russia took nothing."