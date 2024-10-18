King Charles releases meaningful personal statement ahead of arrival in Australia

King Charles has released a meaningful statement ahead of his first visit to Australia as a monarch along with Queen Camilla.



The palace shared a throwback video of King Charles and Queen Elizabeth’s visit to Australia on social media handles with a heartfelt message.

The statement reads, “Ahead of our first visit to Australia as King and Queen, we are really looking forward to returning to this beautiful country to celebrate the extraordinarily rich cultures and communities that make it so special. See you there! Charles R & Camilla R.”

King Charles arrives in Australia on Friday, beginning the most strenuous foreign trip since his cancer diagnosis and a tour showcasing busy barbecues, famed landmarks and pressing climate dangers.



Charles becomes the first reigning monarch to set foot Down Under since 2011, when thronging crowds flocked to catch a white-gloved wave from his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The 75-year-old king will spend about 20 hours in the air before his flight lands in Sydney, where a montage of 16 previous Australian visits will beam across the Opera House sails.

Australia is a land of many happy memories for Charles.

According to AFP, King Charles first visited as a gawky 17-year-old in 1966, when he was shipped away to the secluded alpine Timbertop school in regional Victoria.