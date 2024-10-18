Prince Harry follows in King Charles, Prince William's footsteps in US

Prince Harry follows in King Charles, Prince William footsteps in US

Prince Harry seemingly followed in his father King Charles and brother Prince William’s footsteps in US after returning from South Africa.



Archie and Lilibet doting father has been spotted surfing in a new video from California.

He can be seen battling the Californian waves at Kelly Slater's Surf Ranch in California.

Prince Harry’s video was uploaded on Instagram by surfing legend Raimana Van Bastolaer.

The video was posted with caption, “In tahiti, we still call you Prince harry but at surfranch, it’s my Brother,. It was an honor to have you surf with me.”

According to Hello Magazine, Harry’s elder brother William has also been known to enjoy a spot of surfing and was pictured in his wetsuit with his friends at St Andrew's in Scotland in 2004.



The report further claimed Harry’s father King Charles, is also known to have enjoyed windsurfing in his younger years.

Back in 1977 in Australia, the then Prince of Wales made headlines after taking to the sea at Bondi Beach.

In 1978, Charles was patron of the former British Surfing Association and invited the national surfing team to meet him at Buckingham Palace.