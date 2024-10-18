 
Geo News

Elon Musk offers $100 to each Pennsylvania voter to sign pro-Trump petition

"Earn money for supporting something you already believe in," says Tesla boss

By
Web Desk
|

October 18, 2024

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk stands with Republican presidential nominee former U.S. president Donald Trump October 5, 2024. — Reuters
Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk stands with Republican presidential nominee former U.S. president Donald Trump October 5, 2024. — Reuters

With US elections around the corner, Elon Musk has increased his support for Republican candidate Donald Trump’s campaign by offering $100 to registered Pennsylvania voters to sign his petition, reinforcing the right to bear arms and free speech.

The PAC, specifically formed to support Trump’s campaign, aims to gather 1 million signatories from swing states in support of the First and Second Amendments of the US Constitution.

In a post on X, Musk said: "If you’re a registered Pennsylvania voter, you & whoever referred you will now get $100 for signing our petition in support of free speech & right to bear arms. Earn money for supporting something you already believe in! Offer valid until midnight on Monday."

Tesla and Space X boss took advanced measures to abstain from any potential fraud and explained that cheques will be mailed to addresses listed in state voter rolls.

Pennsylvania has emerged as an essential front-line state in the election, with considerable investments from both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. From September 1 to 20 as shown by recent statistics, Pennsylvania received a quarter of all spending on the presidential campaign.

In the electoral college, Pennsylvania seizes the majority electoral votes among swing states, declaring it as crucial to both candidates’ paths to the White House.                         

'Deeply misguided' to wall US off with tariffs: Yellen
'Deeply misguided' to wall US off with tariffs: Yellen
Joe Biden approves 4.5bn in student debt relief just before polls
Joe Biden approves 4.5bn in student debt relief just before polls
Where abortion will be on ballot in 2024 US elections?
Where abortion will be on ballot in 2024 US elections?
Bangladesh court orders arrest warrant for ex-leader Sheikh Hasina
Bangladesh court orders arrest warrant for ex-leader Sheikh Hasina
Vance denies Trump's loss in 2020 election
Vance denies Trump's loss in 2020 election
Kamala Harris insists on independence from Biden's presidential vision in Fox interview
Kamala Harris insists on independence from Biden's presidential vision in Fox interview
Trump defends immigrant pet-eating claim at Latino event
Trump defends immigrant pet-eating claim at Latino event
Justin Trudeau says India's alleged interference in Canada 'horrific mistake'
Justin Trudeau says India's alleged interference in Canada 'horrific mistake'