 
Geo News

Tom Holland expresses 'huge pride' in THIS gesture for Zendaya

Tom Holland revealed that there is one thing he always does for Zendaya, with pride

By
Web Desk
|

October 19, 2024

Tom Holland expresses huge pride in THIS gesture for Zendaya
Tom Holland expresses 'huge pride' in THIS gesture for Zendaya 

Tom Holland is Zendaya’s real life Spiderman!

The 28-year-old actor appeared on this week’s episode of Rich Roll podcast where he expressed that "one of [his] favorite things" is to help out girlfriend Zendaya when something in her home needs fixing.

"If something breaks in Zendaya's house, I take huge pride in fixing it," said Holland adding, "The other day, she has this guest room, which was... it wasn't the greatest room, like it needed some love."

"I built her these cupboards and put a new wardrobe up for her and fitted it in so it looked like it was part of the wall. And I was very proud of myself," he added.

The Spiderman star explained how his grandfather, who himself was a carpenter, "taught me carpentry" from an early age.

"Hopefully, one day, one of my goals is to have a property where I can have a little workshop on site and keep up that little family tradition of carpentry," he expressed.

However, he "wouldn't call myself a carpenter," he did state, "I have built things, in the past. I could fix a door for you, if it came off the hinges."

Prince William, Harry dodged a bullet from 'obsessed' Sean 'Diddy' Combs?
Prince William, Harry dodged a bullet from 'obsessed' Sean 'Diddy' Combs?
Jennifer Aniston investigating 'kooky' possibility to ease pain: Source
Jennifer Aniston investigating 'kooky' possibility to ease pain: Source
Bruce Springsteen gushes over Jeremy Allen White's singing skills
Bruce Springsteen gushes over Jeremy Allen White's singing skills
Anna Kendrick calls herself 'bystander' to the 'Twilight' experience
Anna Kendrick calls herself 'bystander' to the 'Twilight' experience
'Heartbroken' Simon Cowell honours 'sweet, kind' Liam Payne: 'left us too soon'
'Heartbroken' Simon Cowell honours 'sweet, kind' Liam Payne: 'left us too soon'
Gwen Stefani eager to send Blake Shelton away: Report
Gwen Stefani eager to send Blake Shelton away: Report
Chris Pratt shares Millie Bobby Brown has frequent visitor on 'Electric State' set
Chris Pratt shares Millie Bobby Brown has frequent visitor on 'Electric State' set
Clint Eastwood suffers 'hard times' with 'recent lows' amid new movie release
Clint Eastwood suffers 'hard times' with 'recent lows' amid new movie release