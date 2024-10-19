Tom Holland expresses 'huge pride' in THIS gesture for Zendaya

Tom Holland is Zendaya’s real life Spiderman!

The 28-year-old actor appeared on this week’s episode of Rich Roll podcast where he expressed that "one of [his] favorite things" is to help out girlfriend Zendaya when something in her home needs fixing.

"If something breaks in Zendaya's house, I take huge pride in fixing it," said Holland adding, "The other day, she has this guest room, which was... it wasn't the greatest room, like it needed some love."

"I built her these cupboards and put a new wardrobe up for her and fitted it in so it looked like it was part of the wall. And I was very proud of myself," he added.

The Spiderman star explained how his grandfather, who himself was a carpenter, "taught me carpentry" from an early age.

"Hopefully, one day, one of my goals is to have a property where I can have a little workshop on site and keep up that little family tradition of carpentry," he expressed.

However, he "wouldn't call myself a carpenter," he did state, "I have built things, in the past. I could fix a door for you, if it came off the hinges."