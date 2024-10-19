Chris Pratt reveals what 'ruins everything for everyone' on any movie set

Chris Pratt just revealed his zero-tolerance policy for "bad attitudes" when making movies.

The 45-year-old actor, who recently starred in the upcoming movie, The Electric State, spoke in a panel at the New York Comic Con stating that when any actor has a "bad attitude" while filming, it "ruins everything for everyone."

Also praising his co-star for the sci-fi Netflix film, Millie Bobby Brown, commending her attitude on and off set, he stated, "Look, these guys can attest to this, because they're the same way, like, there's no room for s***ty attitudes there.”

Pratt continued, "You can't have a bad… you can't have a bad attitude in moviemaking, it ruins everything for everyone, and then you don't last long."

"It sucks when people have a crappy attitude. So, when you show up on set, there's no reason why you should... Like, 'Oh, are you having a hard time living your dream? Is that tough for you today?' Like, come on and pull your head out," the Jurassic World star mentioned, cheekily saying, "Have fun."