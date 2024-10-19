Liam Payne's son Bears mother Cheryl Cole finally responded after his tragic death

Liam Payne's ex Cheryl Cole spoke out two days after the untimely death of her son's father.



The 41-year-old Girls Aloud singer took to her official Instagram account to share a heart breaking note addressing Payn's death

She began with "As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I’d like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being."

"Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again," Cheryl continued.



"Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them, she further noted, adding, Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death ro rest in some peace at last."

The couple first linked in 2008 during Payne's audition for the X Factor and Cheryl served as a judge at the time.

But their romance began seven years later in 2015 and they welcomed their son Bear Grey two years later.

However, after the birth of their son, the couple parted their ways in 2018.