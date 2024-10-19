Kate Middleton, Prince William's marital bond revealed amid Meghan, Harry's split rumours

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s cancer battle has made her marriage to Prince William ‘stronger than ever’, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told an outlet, per OK! Magazine, after Kate Middleton confirmed she has completed her chemotherapy treatment, saying the future queen’s focus is on her husband William, her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Jennie said, “Her focus is on her husband, her children and getting strong enough for a very gradual return to work.

"I think her illness has made her marriage to William stronger than ever, and that was evident from the video."

Jennie also reflected on Kate Middleton’s role as peacemaker amid her brother-in-law Prince Harry’s feud with royal family.

She said, “You can try playing peacemaker for just so long, and it looks as though she did make some attempt to bridge the gap.”

"But, in the end, your loyalty and your heart belong to your husband, and I don’t think Catherine will exert any pressure on William to hold out an olive branch to Harry unless he decides that’s what he wants."

Jennie Bond explained, "And that looks wholly unlikely for the foreseeable future."

The fresh claims came as Harry and Meghan Markle divorce rumours have resurfaced with claims 'they have grown apart and are living separate lives.'